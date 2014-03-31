Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. Fister was solid March 22 in his return after missing 20 days of camp with right elbow inflammation. However, he left a minor league start March 27 due to the lat ailment, and he is unlikely to return before late April.

RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He allowed two runs in a total of one inning over two appearances this spring.