Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
March 31, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. Fister was solid March 22 in his return after missing 20 days of camp with right elbow inflammation. However, he left a minor league start March 27 due to the lat ailment, and he is unlikely to return before late April.

RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He allowed two runs in a total of one inning over two appearances this spring.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
