Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Stammen showed his value to the team on Wednesday. With the dependable Jordan Zimmermann knocked out of the game in the second inning, after giving up seven hits and five runs, Stammen saved the bullpen with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Stammen, a former starter, said he started to get prepared when Zimmermann’s pitch count went over 30 in the first inning.

2B Anthony Rendon started the previous two games at third but was back on second on Wednesday as 3B Ryan Zimmerman returned to the lineup. Rendon had two hits on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday and is hitting .419. “He has lightning-quick hands right now. He is playing really well,” said manager Matt Williams. He is proving very valuable to the Nats, as he can play second and third on defense and hit in different spots in the lineup.

1B Adam LaRoche is normally a slow starter in April and May, but that has not been the case this season. He had three hits on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, he had one hit in five trips as his average fell to .321. Manager Matt Williams said LaRoche wanted to get more at-bats in spring training and he did that, sometimes getting seven or eight at-bats in minor league simulated games. “I think that was beneficial for him,” Williams said.

3B Ryan Zimmerman was in the starting lineup after not playing the field the past two games due to shoulder inflammation. He had an MRI on Sunday that showed no tear. “He feels good,” said manager Matt Williams. “He doesn’t have any pain in his shoulder. We will continue to keep an eye on him. His swing is fine, which is a good thing.” Zimmerman had two hits and is hitting .375.