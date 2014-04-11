Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg looked like his dominant self Thursday against the Miami Marlins. He entered the game with an ERA of 6.10 but allowed just one hit in the first four innings and ended up with 12 strikeouts and just three hits allowed in 6 2/3 innings. Strasburg, as always, wanted to pitch longer than he did. “I felt like I was cruising. I felt strong. I could see the finish line,” he said. But he also realizes he is improving as a pitcher, and doesn’t have to make a perfect pitch on each delivery. “I don’t need to trick guys now,” said Strasburg, who worked in spring training to add a slider to his arsenal.

LF Bryce Harper is showing signs of coming out of his slump. He hit a towering three-run homer Wednesday against LHP Brad Hand, after fouling off some tough pitches and keep down on the ball. Harper laced a single in the fourth Thursday and is up to .219. Harper also made the type of play that perhaps only he could make -- or even try, outside of Cincinnati OF Billy Hamilton -- when he went from first to third on a groundout by SS Ian Desmond in the fourth.

1B Adam LaRoche has typically been a slow starter, but that has not been the case this spring. Perhaps motivated by a possible move of third baseman Ryan Zimmerman to first base if his shoulder keeps hurting, La Roche had two hits Thursday and is now batting .344. He had an average of .214 in March and April from 2004-13.

RF Jayson Werth hit his second homer in as many official at-bats when he launch a two-run homer in the third against Miami Marlins starter Tom Koehler. His grand slam in the eighth inning won the game 10-7 on Wednesday. Werth walked in his first at-bat Thursday and ended up with two hits and is batting .375.