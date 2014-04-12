Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Friday. He threw only fastballs and change-ups and said afterwards he felt good. The Nats want Fister to throw 50 pitches in a bullpen session and pitch a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated.

RHP Tanner Roark lasted only 4.2 innings and allowed five hits on Friday night. Roark had not pitched in eight days and was not sharp; he hit three batters and walked another. He did not figure in the decision. Roark had not allowed a run in three career starts (13 innings pitched) against Atlanta.

2B Anthony Rendon’s nine-game hitting streak ended on Friday when he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. It was the longest hitting streak to open the season in club history.

RHP Taylor Jordan (0-0, 1.42) will be making his third straight start against Atlanta. He lost a 3-2 decision to the Braves on Aug. 16, 2013, and received a no-decision in a 2-1 win on April 6. Jordan allowed only one run in 6.1 innings in his only start this season.

RF Jayson Werth was removed from the game in the 10th inning when he “tweaked a groin,” manager Matt Williams said. Werth battled a groin injury for much of last season. He will be evaluated by the medical staff on Saturday. Werth was 1-for-5 with two strikeouts on Friday.

3B Ryan Zimmerman striped a single to left field in the fourth inning to pick up his first career hit against Braves RHP Julio Teheran. The next inning he slammed a three-run homer. Zimmerman had been hitless in 12 at-bats against Teheran.