Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Blake Treinen was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday and made his major league debut with two scoreless innings. The rookie has a power arm with good control and is expected to pitch in long relief. He had made one start for Syracuse, getting a no decision, and had allowed two runs (none earned) in five innings with four strikeouts.

RHP Taylor Jordan allowed 10 hits and five runs in five innings of Saturday’s loss. He threw 102 pitches and was having trouble keeping his sinker down in the strike zone. Jordan allowed his first home run of the year.

RF Jayson Werth did not start Saturday because of groin tightness. Werth left Friday’s game in the 10th inning when he complained of discomfort. He was able to pinch hit on Saturday and delivered a single.

OF Denard Span was placed on the seven-day DL with a mild concussion. Span collided with Atlanta 2B Dan Uggla while rounding the bag after an RBI single in the eighth inning of Friday’s game. The Nats were being cautious with Span, who suffered a serious concussion when playing for the Twins in 2011 and was limited to 70 games.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-0, 0.75 ERA) has been brilliant in his first two starts. He has allowed only six hits and one run in 12 innings. Gonzalez will be trying to change his luck against the Braves; he is 0-5 with a 4.89 ERA in six starts against Atlanta dating to Sept. 16, 2012.

3B Ryan Zimmerman fractured his right thumb on Saturday while diving back to the bag on a pickoff play and will miss four to six weeks. Zimmerman was hitting .364 with two homers. Manager Matt Williams said a decision was forthcoming on a possible replacement.