Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

CF Bryce Harper picked up his first double on Sunday. Harper went 6-for-10 in the series and upped his average to .310. With Nate McLouth a late scratch because of a sore knee and with Denard Span on the 7-day DL, Harper moved over from left field to play center field on Sunday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (0-0, 8.10) is looking to shake off his last start, where he allowed five runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings (the shortest start in his career) but did not get a decision. In 12 starts against the Marlins, Zimmermann is 4-3 with a 3.87 ERA.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-1) is now 0-6 in his last seven starts against the Braves. Gonzalez allowed six runs on nine hits and four walks against the Braves on Sunday and saw his ERA jump from 0.75 to 3.50. Gonzalez allowed his first two homers of the season.

3B Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the 15-day DL and will miss 4-6 weeks with a fracture thumb. He suffered the injury on Saturday night when he jammed his hand into the second base bag while trying to retreat on a pickoff play. Zimmerman was thrown out and immediately left the game. Zimmerman was hitting .364 with two homers when injured.

INF Zach Walters was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday to take Ryan Zimmerman’s spot on the roster. Walters was batting .290 in nine games with three doubles and three RBI. This is his second stint in the majors; he hit .375 (3-for-8) in nine games last September. He was called out on strikes as a pinch hitter to end the game on Sunday.