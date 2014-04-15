Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, who leads the majors with 14.82 strikeouts per nine innings, will start against the Marlins on Tuesday. His last start was also against the Marlins, last Thursday, when he picked up his first win of the season. He struck out 12 and walked just one in 6 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run.

RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) threw a bullpen session on April 14. The next step is to throw a simulated game, but no date has been set.

CF Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple. He extended his hitting streak to seven games and had his second career game with three extra-base hits. He also did it last year against the Mets.

C Sandy Leon hit his first career homer on Monday against Miami, a solo shot to right. The 25-year-old from Venezuela made his big-league debut in 2012 but had only 31 at-bats in the majors before this season.

CF Denard Span, who is out with a concussion, took swings on April 14. He is out at least until April 18.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-0), who was knocked out of the game in the second inning in his previous start, also against Miami, earned the win on Monday. He went seven innings, allowing six hits, one walk and two runs, striking out seven.