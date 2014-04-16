Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg entered Tuesday with seven wins and 80 strikeouts against the Marlins -- his best numbers against any team. But those stats didn’t matter Tuesday as the Marlins roughed him up with three-spots in each of the first two innings. Strasburg’s first mistake was a 2-1 changeup that caught too much of the plate and was blasted 457 feet to center by Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Strasburg’s second inning wasn’t any better. Strasburg lasted four innings and allowed eight hits, three walks and six runs.

LF Bryce Harper, who had two doubles and a triple on Monday, started Tuesday despite a left quadriceps injury. Perhaps his injury explains his quiet night on Tuesday: just a single in four at-bats. He scored a run, but that was after the Nationals trailed by 11 runs in a game they lost 11-2.

RHP Tanner Roark will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Marlins, and that could be a good thing for Washington. In three career games against the Marlins, he has pitched nine scoreless innings.

3B Anthony Rendon went 1 for 3 to raise his batting average to .345. Rendon has become one of the most valuable Nationals. He has at least one hit in 12 of his past 14 games, he leads the team with 12 RBI, and his move from second base to third after Ryan Zimmerman’s injury was selfless and very much appreciated by Washington.