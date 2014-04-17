Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper missed Wednesday’s start due to a left-quad injury. Manager Matt Williams said Harper should be ready to play Thursday but the Nationals are being very cautious with their star player. This is the type of injury that could linger if not treated correctly.

RHP Tanner Roark got a no-decision Wednesday against Miami. He allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings and his ERA for the year is 5.29. He is usually very good against the Marlins -- in four career appearances -- including two starts and a total of 15 1/3 innings -- Roark has a 1.76 ERA.

RHP Taylor Jordan gets Thursday’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s his first appearance against St. Louis. In his most recent start, he took a 6-3 loss at Atlanta and was hit hard. He allowed 10 this and five runs -- all earned -- in five innings.

INF Zach Walters hit a game-winning pinch-hit homer Wednesday night, snapping a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning. It was the Nationals’ first pinch-hit homer of the season. It was also Walters’ second straight homer -- he also hit one late Tuesday night. After the game, Washington manager Matt Williams raved about Walters’ power and speed. Washington right fielder Jayson Werth said pretty much the same thing, adding that the kid has a “refined approach” at the plate. It seems like the 24-year-old Walters has a bright future.