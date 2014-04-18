Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister (right shoulder inflammation) threw two innings and 28 pitches on Thursday in Florida in an extended spring training game, according to manager Matt Williams. “He felt good about it. The second inning was better than the first,” Williams said. The manager said Fister will stay on a five-day program and work up to a five-inning appearance, perhaps in a minor league rehab appearance. Williams hopes to have Fister with the big league club in about 20 days.

LF Bryce Harper was in the starting lineup Thursday after he did not start Wednesday in Miami due to quad soreness. “He is good to go. It is not serious,” manager Matt Williams said. “We just have to monitor it.” Harper was hitless in four at-bats, and his average fell to .315.

RHP Taylor Jordan was the victim of some shoddy defense by the Nationals during his Thursday start against the Cardinals. SS Ian Desmond made two errors and 2B Danny Espinosa and RF Jayson Werth made one each. Jordan was charged with seven runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

OF Denard Span made a rehab appearance Thursday with low Class A Hagerstown. Span, who is on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion, went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs against Lakewood.

INF/OF Zach Walters did not play Thursday after he came off the bench to hit a homer in Miami on Wednesday, his second consecutive game with a home run. “He has done well. One (homer) to right, one (homer) to left,” manager Matt Williams said.