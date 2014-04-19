Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Blake Treinen was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after he threw 60 pitches out of the bullpen in the 8-0 loss on Thursday to the Cardinals. In his first three big league games, he allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings for an ERA of 1.35. “I think it helps with the progression of my career so far,” he said before Thursday’s game. “Being with guys in spring training, they make you feel so comfortable. It is definitely a team atmosphere. There is no added pressure. You just go out there and get outs. This organization does a great job of preparing players” for the majors.

OF Denard Span (7-day concussion DL) made a rehab appearance on Friday with Class A Hagerstown of the South Atlantic League. He was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. There is a good chance he could be in the lineup for the Nationals on Saturday against the Cardinals, manager Matt Williams said.

LHP Gio Gonzalez allowed just one run in seven innings to get the win on Friday against the Cardinals. The Nationals needed a big performance from Gonzalez, who was hit hard in his previous start at Atlanta. “I want to go out and be aggressive against these guys,” he said.

LHP Xavier Cedeno was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as the Nationals sent RHP Blake Treinen to the Chiefs. Cedeno pitched in 11 games for Washington last year and did not allow a run out of the bullpen with Syracuse in three games.

SS Ian Desmond, who had two errors Thursday to give him seven this year, had a clean game Friday and scored the winning run when he scored from third on a wild pitch with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh. “It’s not normal,” manager Matt Williams said of the errors. “It is not in his character to have a streak like that. He is a fantastic athlete. It is one of those things you go through.”