Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper got off to a slow start at the plate, but was on a tear before the St. Louis series. He was 1-for-8 in the first two games against the Cardinals and on Saturday was hitless in three at bats, then was benched by manager Matt Williams when he did not hustle on a ball hit back to the pitcher in the sixth. Kevin Frandsen took over in left field in the top of the seventh.

3B Anthony Rendon was one of the hottest hitters for the Nationals early in the season and manager Matt Williams, who keeps toying with the lineup, took notice. Rendon was in the No. 5 hole on Saturday, a spot above SS Ian Desmond. Rendon was 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the eighth and is hitting .324.

CF Denard Span (concussion) returned from the seven-day concussion disabled list and started in center field as the leadoff hitter for the Nationals on Saturday. He singled in his first at-bat in the first and struck out in the third. He was robbed of a hit in the fifth when right fielder Allen Craig made a diving catch of his line drive. Span reached on a fielder’s choice in the ninth and was 2-for-5.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann got the start for the Nationals and breezed through the first inning, then allowed three runs in the second. It was a curious decision that the Nationals elected to pitch to No. 8 hitter Tony Cruz with the pitcher on deck with two out and runners on second and third. Cruz hit a two-run single to right and Lynn hit an RBI double to right to make it 3-0.