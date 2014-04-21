FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
April 22, 2014 / 2:52 AM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Stephen Strasburg got the start for the Nationals and fell behind 1-0 in the second as Matt Adams scored on a double-play grounder. Strasburg gave up a double to St. Louis pitcher Shelby Miller in the fourth to make it 2-0. The Nationals pinch-hit for Strasburg in the last of the sixth; he allowed five hits and two runs in six innings and was not involved in the decision.

LF Bryce Harper got the start and was hitting second in the order a day after he was pulled by manager Matt Williams for failing to run out a grounder back to the pitcher in the sixth inning Saturday. Harper was 1-for-4 and is now hitting .292.“Bryce understands he is our catalyst,” Williams said on the Nationals radio network before Sunday’s game.

CF Denard Span returned from the 7-day concussion DL on Saturday and a day later he drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Washington won 3-2. Span was 1-for-5 and is hitting .239.

C Jose Lobaton has been pretty quiet at the plate this year, but he came through on Sunday against the Cardinals. He was 3-for-5 and his third hit helped set up the winning rally in the ninth for the Nationals, who came back to win 3-2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
