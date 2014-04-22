Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister (right lat sprain) went on the 15-day DL on March 29. He is slated to throw again on Tuesday, according to manager Matt Williams. “He is five days between starts. He is on regular five-day rest,” Williams said. Fister threw two innings on Thursday in an extending spring training game in Florida.

RHP Tanner Roark made the start on Monday against the Angels. It was his first home start of the season and his first appearance since a no-decision at Miami on April 15, when he went 6 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits but no runs in 6 2/3 innings and he has been stingy at Nationals Park, where he has given up just one run in 26 innings in his career.

2B Danny Espinosa, after his first three-hit game since 2012 on Sunday, got another start at second against the Angels on Monday. He was 0-for-4 on Monday but has been solid in the field for the Nationals, who have had to use Anthony Rendon at third base in place of the injured Ryan Zimmerman.

C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day DL on April 2, retroactive to April 1. “He is swinging the bat a little. He is able to hit the ball off the tee,” manager Matt Williams said before Monday’s game. He underwent surgery April 2.