FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 23, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Doug Fister (right lat sprain) went on the 15-day DL on March 29. He is slated to throw again on Tuesday, according to manager Matt Williams. “He is five days between starts. He is on regular five-day rest,” Williams said. Fister threw two innings on Thursday in an extending spring training game in Florida.

RHP Tanner Roark made the start on Monday against the Angels. It was his first home start of the season and his first appearance since a no-decision at Miami on April 15, when he went 6 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits but no runs in 6 2/3 innings and he has been stingy at Nationals Park, where he has given up just one run in 26 innings in his career.

2B Danny Espinosa, after his first three-hit game since 2012 on Sunday, got another start at second against the Angels on Monday. He was 0-for-4 on Monday but has been solid in the field for the Nationals, who have had to use Anthony Rendon at third base in place of the injured Ryan Zimmerman.

C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day DL on April 2, retroactive to April 1. “He is swinging the bat a little. He is able to hit the ball off the tee,” manager Matt Williams said before Monday’s game. He underwent surgery April 2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.