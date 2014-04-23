FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Anthony Rendon hit cleanup for the first time in his big league career Tuesday. He continued to hit the ball hard, but lined out three times and drew a walk as his average fell to .293.

1B Tyler Moore got a rare start with a lefty on the mound, as Tyler Skaggs got the start for the Angels. Moore was 0-for-2 and is now hitting .188.

RHP Taylor Jordan made the start against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday and was part of history as he allowed two homers to Angels’ first baseman Albert Pujols, which gave him 500 for his career. Jordan gave up a 3-run homer in the first to Pujols and then a 2-run shot in the fifth. Jordan went five innings and allowed six runs (four earned) as his ERA climbed to 6.23 as he took the loss.

RHP Aaron Barrett was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and pitched a scoreless ninth inning in the 7-2 loss to the Angels on Tuesday. Barrett had two strikeouts in the ninth, including one of Angels’ standout Mike Trout. Barrett has yet to allow a run with the Nationals this season.

1B Adam LaRoche got the night off as lefty Tyler Skaggs made the start for the Los Angeles Angels.

LHP Xavier Cedeno was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, the day after he pitched 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Angels in a 4-2 loss.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
