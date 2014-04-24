Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Taylor Jordan will make his start Sunday against the San Diego Padres. After another rocky outing Tuesday against Los Angeles, there was speculation that LHP Ross Detwiler would make a spot start, but the Nationals confirmed the rookie would keep his turn in the rotation. Jordan is 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA this season.

OF Scott Hairston, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 6, took early batting practice Wednesday. If he responds well, the team will look to place him in a minor-league rehab assignment to get some live at-bats.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann is 1-2 with a 1.95 ERA in five career starts against San Diego. He’s struck out 30 and walked just three against the Padres. Zimmermann is looking to bounce back from his first loss of the season, which occurred April 19 against St. Louis, when he allowed four runs (three unearned) and seven hits in seven innings of work.

RHP Tyler Clippard had expressed some concern that he was tipping his pitches to opponents after being hit hard during recent appearances, but after studying the tape, manager Matt Williams said that was not the culprit. “I would say no. I think he’s missing location and that’s getting him in trouble,” he said. “I don’t think he’s giving it away.”

C Jose Lobaton has reached base safely in seven of his last 12 appearances, including a ninth-inning home run Wednesday. After a slow start, Lobaton is giving Washington some offensive help at the position until the injured Wilson Ramos returns. “He’s toned it back a little bit,” manager Matt Williams said. “His approach has been good.”