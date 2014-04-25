Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will get the start on Friday against his hometown Padres. Strasburg was drafted out of San Diego State in the first round by Washington in 2009.

RHP Doug Fister (right lat sprain) has been on the DL since March 29. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen on Thursday and could make a minor league rehab start soon for Class A Potomac. Manager Matt Williams said he could throw about four innings and 60 pitches for Potomac. “He is ready for his next one,” Williams said.

2B Danny Espinosa was limited to 189 at-bats last season due to shoulder problems and ineffectiveness, and hit .189. But he began Thursday with a batting average of .293. “I love the way he is going about his game right now,” said manager Matt Williams. Espinosa said his offseason was all about getting healthy. “I worked hard,” he said. Espinosa had three hits Thursday and is now hitting .317.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann got the start Thursday against the Padres and pitched well and set down San Diego on just four pitches in the first inning. He went six innings and allowed five hits and three runs before the Nats pinch-hit for him in the last of the sixth as they trailed 3-2.

LHP Gio Gonzalez said his shoulder was fine after he came out of Thursday’s start in the sixth inning. “Normal soreness after a start,” manager Matt Williams said. “I‘m not that concerned. It is just tightness.”