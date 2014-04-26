FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
April 26, 2014 / 7:48 PM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Bryce Harper hit a 3-run triple in the third but he came up flexing his left hand as third base coach Bob Henley looked on. Harper later scored but he came out in the top of the fifth as Nate McLouth took over in left. Harper said after the game that his left thumb began to swell and he and manager Matt Williams felt with a 6-0 lead it was best to come out of the game. The x-rays were negative and the Nationals will look at Harper on Saturday before making a decision on whether he will play.

RHP Tanner Roark will make the start for Washington on Saturday. He is 1-0 with an ERA of 3.80 and has been very effective at Nationals Park since he made his big league debut last season. In 26 innings in his home park the former University of Illinois standout has allowed just one earned run.

1B Adam LaRoche now has 26 hits in March/April, one shy of his career high. He is normally a slow starter but has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Nationals this season, and he had three hits Thursday, with a homer. LaRoche was 1-for-2 Friday.

C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) took batting practice Friday and is slated to do light defensive work this weekend. He has been on the DL since April 2, retroactive to April 1.

