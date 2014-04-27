Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper was out of the lineup Saturday after jamming his left thumb while diving into third base on a triple in Friday night’s win over San Diego. Manager Matt Williams said Harper’s thumb was swollen and sore. Harper saw a hand specialist Saturday and was having an MRI. Williams said Harper could have pinch hit in an emergency.

RHP Tanner Roark was dominant in his three-hit shutout of San Diego on Saturday, retiring the first 16 batters he faced. On the day, he struck out eight and walked only one, and got 14 outs via groundballs as he improved to 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA. “He was aggressive,” manager Matt Williams said. “He threw a lot of really good changeups today for strikes -- that’s one of his weapons. He keeps lefties off balance with that and his comeback fastball in to the lefties as well.”

RHP Jordan Taylor will try to overcome his recent first-inning troubles when he faces the Padres in Sunday’s series finale. Jordan (0-3, 6.23 ERA) has lost his last three starts while allowing 11 first-inning runs. He could get well against a Padres team that has mustered one run in its last two game and brought a .226 batting average, second lowest in the majors, into Saturday’s game.

SS Ian Desmond went 3-for-4 in Saturday’s 4-0 win against San Diego. It was Desmond’s second straight 3-hit game. After going hitless in three straight games to drop his average to .240, the shortstop has quickly boosted it to .276 due in part to using the opposite field. In the first inning Saturday, the right-handed hitting Desmond laced a 95 mph fastball from Andrew Cashner to the right-field corner to drive in a run.