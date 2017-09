OF Bryce Harper will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and could be out until at least early July, ESPN.com reported Monday. Harper, 21, suffered the injury during a head-first slide into third on a bases-clearing triple in Friday’s victory over San Diego. He stayed in the game for an inning before being replaced. The Nationals placed Harper on the disabled list Sunday and backdated the move to Saturday.