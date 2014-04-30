Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper underwent left thumb surgery on Tuesday and will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks. Harper damaged his left ulnar collateral ligament sliding into third base last Friday against the San Diego Padres. Harper was batting .289/.352/.422 with one home run and nine RBIs in 22 games.

RHP Taylor Jordan was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, in part because of poor performance but primarily to make room in the starting rotation for RHP Doug Fister. Taylor (0-3, 5.61 ERA) had allowed opposing hitters to bat .298 over five starts while Fister recovered from a left lat strain.

1B Adam LaRoche finished 2-for-5 and set a career high for hits in April with 29. LaRoche tied the game with his run-scoring double in the eighth inning and delivered the game-winning RBI single in the ninth. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games and 21 of 25 games this season.

RHP Ryan Mattheus was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and replaced RHP Taylor Jordan on the 25-man roster. Mattheus was 0-2 with a 6.37 ERA in 13 games last season. In nine appearances with the Chiefs, Mattheus was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and two saves.