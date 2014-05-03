Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg earned a no-decision Friday night against Philadelphia, pitching six innings and allowing three runs (none earned) on six hits. He struck out five, walked one and allowed a three-run homer to the Phillies’ Marlon Byrd in the first inning, after RF Jayson Werth dropped Byrd’s foul fly.

RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Harrisburg.

RHP Tanner Roark, Saturday’s starter, pitched a three-hit shutout against San Diego in his last start, a 4-0 victory on April 26. Roark, who carried a perfect game into the sixth, struck out eight and walked one. He beat Philadelphia in his only previous appearance against them, a relief outing last season.

3B Anthony Rendon went 1-for-5 Friday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to six games. Rendon, batting .429 in that span, is hitting .311 overall.

LF Tyler Moore went 2-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia, including his second homer of the year, a leadoff blast in the third inning off Phillies starter Cliff Lee. Moore, hitting .222 this season, is now 6-for-12 in his career against Lee.

RHP Rafael Soriano earned his sixth save of the season Friday against the Phillies, and extended his career-best scoreless-innings streak to 23, including 11 this season. Soriano has struck out 12 and walked five this season.

RF Jayson Werth went 3-for-4 Friday night against Philadelphia to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Werth, batting .410 in that span, is hitting .306 overall. He has also reached base in 12 straight games, and has two hits or more in five of his last seven.