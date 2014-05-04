Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings in taking the loss to Philadelphia on Saturday night. Roark (2-1) struck out five and walked one, but allowed two homers -- a three-run shot to Ryan Howard in the first inning and a solo blast by Cody Asche in the second.

3B Anthony Rendon went 0-for-4 Saturday against the Phillies and saw a six-game hitting streak end. Rendon is hitting .301 overall.

1B Adam Laroche went 2-for-2 with a solo homer Saturday night against the Phillies, and has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games. LaRoche, whose average to date is .323, has also hit safely in 23 of the 27 games he has played this season.

RF Jayson Werth went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday night against Philadelphia, and saw his hitting streak halted at nine games. Werth, batting .295 this season, had also reached base safely in 12 consecutive games.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, who is Sunday’s starter, took a no-decision in his last start at Houston on April 29. He worked six innings and gave up three runs on five hits, while striking out nine and walking two. He is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in eight career starts against Philadelphia.