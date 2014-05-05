FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 6, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) will make his major league season debut Friday, manager Matt Williams said. Fister posted a 2.35 ERA in two rehab starts, one in Class A, one in Double-A.

2B Anthony Rendon is one of the best hitters in the National League thus far against left-handed pitching. Although he struck out against Phillies LHP Antonio Bastardo on Sunday, he is batting 13-of-28 (.464) against lefties, which ranks fourth in the majors (minimum 20 at-bats vs. left-handers).

OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) is close to returning after playing all nine innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. “We’ll evaluate him after the game today and see where he’s at,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. Hairston, who went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, is 1-for-10 with one RBI through three games for Syracuse.

CF Denard Span was the only Nationals player with a multi-hit game Sunday, as he went 2-of-4 to raise his average to .232. The seven-year vet is struggling this season against right-handed pitching, with his splits at just .219/.266/.301.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, Monday’s starter, is coming off his best start of the season. He went seven scoreless innings and struck out seven in a win over Houston on April 30. Since giving up five runs in 1 2/3 innings back on April 9, he has given up just six earned runs in 26 1/3 innings over his past four starts, a 2.05 ERA.

OF Nate McLouth continued a tough start to the year by going 0-for-3 Sunday before he was removed for a pinch hitter. In his first year as a member of the Nationals, the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner is 4-of-44 (.091).

LHP Gio Gonzalez had a strong performance Sunday in a 1-0 loss at Philadelphia. The former Phillies prospect, who was traded to the Chicago White Sox and then Oakland before he made it to the majors with the A‘s, threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up just one earned run with two walks and seven strikeouts. His ERA fell to 2.91.

C Wilson Ramos went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a walk Sunday in his first rehab game for Class A Hagerstown. Ramos is working his way back from left hand surgery performed April 2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.