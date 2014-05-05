Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) will make his major league season debut Friday, manager Matt Williams said. Fister posted a 2.35 ERA in two rehab starts, one in Class A, one in Double-A.

2B Anthony Rendon is one of the best hitters in the National League thus far against left-handed pitching. Although he struck out against Phillies LHP Antonio Bastardo on Sunday, he is batting 13-of-28 (.464) against lefties, which ranks fourth in the majors (minimum 20 at-bats vs. left-handers).

OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) is close to returning after playing all nine innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. “We’ll evaluate him after the game today and see where he’s at,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. Hairston, who went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, is 1-for-10 with one RBI through three games for Syracuse.

CF Denard Span was the only Nationals player with a multi-hit game Sunday, as he went 2-of-4 to raise his average to .232. The seven-year vet is struggling this season against right-handed pitching, with his splits at just .219/.266/.301.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, Monday’s starter, is coming off his best start of the season. He went seven scoreless innings and struck out seven in a win over Houston on April 30. Since giving up five runs in 1 2/3 innings back on April 9, he has given up just six earned runs in 26 1/3 innings over his past four starts, a 2.05 ERA.

OF Nate McLouth continued a tough start to the year by going 0-for-3 Sunday before he was removed for a pinch hitter. In his first year as a member of the Nationals, the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner is 4-of-44 (.091).

LHP Gio Gonzalez had a strong performance Sunday in a 1-0 loss at Philadelphia. The former Phillies prospect, who was traded to the Chicago White Sox and then Oakland before he made it to the majors with the A‘s, threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up just one earned run with two walks and seven strikeouts. His ERA fell to 2.91.

C Wilson Ramos went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a walk Sunday in his first rehab game for Class A Hagerstown. Ramos is working his way back from left hand surgery performed April 2.