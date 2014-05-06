Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Steven Souza, Jr. was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Scott Hairston. Souza will get a chance to play every day in the minors as he saw little action with the Nationals, going 1-for-8.

RHP Doug Fister is slated to come off the DL and pitch on Friday at Oakland. He has a right lat sprain and has not pitched for the Nationals this season. Fisher made a minor league rehab start Friday for Double-A Harrisburg. “It is comforting for everybody,” said manager Matt Williams. “He knows how to pitch. He has a proven track record.”

OF Scott Hairston, who had an oblique strain, came off the DL on Monday as Steven Souza, Jr. was sent to Triple-A Syracuse. “A veteran righty off the bench. He certainly matches up well with lefties,” said manager Matt Williams. Hairston had an infield single to lead off the fifth as he pinch-hit for pitcher Aaron Barrett. The hit came off Brandon League, who took over in the last of the fourth for the Dodgers after a rain delay of 3:17.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start on Monday for the Nationals to begin a three-game series with the Dodgers. He did not allow a run in four innings but did not return after a rain delay of 3:17. “I had good command of the fastball today. A lot of things were working,” he said.

LF Nate McLouth left the game with two outs in the top of the eighth after he made a sliding catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Dee Gordon. McLouth slid into the ball and came up holding his right, throwing hand. Manager Matt Williams said after the game McLouth should be fine. “He sold out (on the play),” Williams said.

C Wilson Ramos could come off the DL at some point this week, according to manager Matt Williams. “The final test for him is to catch nine innings tonight (for Double-A Harrisburg),” Williams said Monday. Ramos caught all nine innings and was 0-for-4 in an 8-2 loss at home to Richmond.