Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper will have the stitches taken out of his hand and will stay in Washington when the Nationals begin a road trip in Oakland on Friday.

RHP Blake Treinen made his first big league start and fourth career appearance on Tuesday against the Dodgers. He was the victim of some poor fielding, as he gave up three unearned runs in the sixth. Treinen was lifted after the single by Ramirez as he threw 72 pitches and allowed seven hits and three runs (unearned) in five innings plus four batters and was tagged with the loss. “I was trying to give them an opportunity to win the game,” he said.

OF Scott Hairston, who had an oblique strain, came off the disabled list on Monday as Steven Souza, Jr. was sent to Triple-A Syracuse. Hairston made the start on Tuesday against lefty Clayton Kershaw. But Hairston dropped a ball for an error as a run scored in the seventh but he did have a hit.

1B Adam LaRoche has been bothered by a strained quad. “It is not going to go away overnight,” said manager Matt Williams, who is looking for ways to pull LaRoche late in games for a faster baserunner, if need be. Tyler Moore entered the game late Tuesday for LaRoche as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

LF Nate McLouth left the game with two outs in the top of the eighth Monday after he made a sliding catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Dee Gordon. McLouth slid into the ball and came up holding his right, throwing hand. “I think he will be fine. It’s not a big deal,” said manager Matt Williams on Tuesday. McLouth did not play Tuesday and held his hand in an awkward manner in the clubhouse after the game.

3B Ryan Zimmerman had X-rays taken on his thumb on Monday. “The X-rays (results) were great. It is progressing well,” said manager Matt Williams on Tuesday.

RHP Ryan Mattheus was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday when the Nationals called up RHP Blake Treinen. In two appearances for Washington this season, Mattheus threw three scoreless innings.

C Wilson Ramos could come off the disabled list at some point soon. Ramos said Tuesday he hopes to be activated Wednesday but manager Matt Williams downplayed that notion. “We have to keep a close eye on him,” Williams said Tuesday. “I know that he feels good. We will see how it goes. I want to see how he looks today. I know he is excited.”