Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) was activated from the disabled list Friday night and made his first start for the Nationals since being traded by Detroit on Dec. 2. Fister allowed five earned runs and a total of seven, lasting just 4 1/3 innings in an 8-0 loss to Oakland. He gave up nine hits, including three home runs.

OF Nate McLouth (sore right hand) was out of the starting lineup Friday night for the third straight game but was available again off the bench against Oakland and is expected to start Saturday in the second game of the three-game series. McLouth was injured while making a sliding catch on Monday. “Nate’s fine,” manger Matt Williams said. “He hit today. It’s an open wound. Still a little sore, but he can go today if we needed him.”

LHP Ross Detwiler bounced back Friday night against the A’s after a rough relief outing Tuesday against the Dodgers. Detwiler allowed one run and three hits over 2 1/3 innings in the Nationals’ 8-0 loss to Oakland. He struck out two and walked one. Against the Dodgers, he gave up four runs and three hits, including two home runs, in one inning of work.

C Wilson Ramos started his second straight game Friday night against Oakland after being activated Wednesday from the disabled list. He hadn’t played since Opening Day because of a left hamate fracture, and manager Matt Williams said it will be crucial for the team to keep Ramos healthy and in the lineup. “I think he can be one of the best in the game,” Williams said. “He calls a great game. He throws well. He certainly hits for average and power. He knows how to drive in runs. Again, it’s always been a question of his health and whether he can stay healthy and stay on the field. He’s had a couple freak things, too. He had the knee and he’s had the hand this year. Those things you can’t prevent. I think he worked hard in his rehab and during the time that he was off to make sure he was ready to go.” On Wednesday in a 3-2 win against the Dodgers, Ramos went 1-for-2 with a double a walk and an RBI. He went 1-for-4 in the Nationals’ 8-0 loss to Oakland.