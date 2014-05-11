Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark allowed just one run on two hits over 7 2/3 innings but settled for a no-decision Saturday against Oakland as the A’s rallied for a 4-3 victory in 10 innings. Roark struck out five and walked none. He gave up a solo home run to C John Jaso in the third inning and a single to RF Josh Reddick in the eighth. Me and (catcher Wilson Ramos) were on the same page so when you get that rhythm and that tempo going and you don’t have to shake anything off, that’s perfect,” Roark said.

1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quadriceps) was out of the lineup Saturday against Oakland and will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, Nationals manager Matt Williams said after a 4-3, 10-inning loss to Oakland. LaRoche had an MRI before the game Saturday. “Don’t want to do it, but for the long-term health of Adam and our team it’s probably important to do that right now and make sure we can calm it down as much as possible,” Williams said.

RHP Rafael Soriano gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday against Oakland, ending his streak of 25 scoreless innings and 19 consecutive converted saves. The A’s tied the game 3-3 in the ninth and won it 4-3 in 10 innings. “Bad day,” Soriano said. “That’s all I can say. Very bad day and I can’t be perfect every time and it happened tonight.” Soriano had been a perfect 7-for-7 in save chances before Saturday.

RF Nate McLouth (sore right hand) returned to the starting lineup Saturday against Oakland after missing three straight starts. He was injured while making a sliding catch on Monday against the Dodgers, suffering a gash to his hand. McLouth, who entered the game hitting .085, went 0-for-3 as his average sank to .080.

INF Zach Walters made his second career start for the Nationals and first in the outfield, playing left field Saturday night against Oakland. Walters had never played an inning in the outfield for Washington before Saturday, and he had played just one minor league game in the outfield in 2012 for Class-A Potomac. Nationals manager Matt Williams said he was trying to get as many left-handed hitters into his lineup against A’s right-hander Sonny Gray and was already without left-handed hitting 1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quadriceps). Walters is a switch hitter. With LaRoche out, utility man Kevin Frandsen had to play first and wasn’t an option in left field. “We just have a need, especially against Sonny, for left-handed hitting,” Williams said before the game. “Zach’s got the ability to change the game with one swing. He’s been working out there. He’s played out there a little bit as far as his comfort level is out there.” Walters played error-free defense and went 1-for-4 with a run scored.