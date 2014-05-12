Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

1B Tyler Moore was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Syracuse, replacing injured1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) on the 25-man roster. Moore had been sent down on Wednesday but played only one game for Syracuse before returning to the Nationals. He was in the starting lineup Sunday and went 0-for-3 in a 9-1 loss to Oakland. Moore is batting .182 with two home runs and three RBIs in 19 games for the Nationals this season.

1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. The Nationals decided to make that move after getting results of an MRI that LaRoche had Saturday. He had been playing with a sore quad for over two weeks and appeared to be making some improvement before suffering a setback Friday night during an 8-0 loss to Oakland. LaRoche is batting .319 (36-for-113) with six doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

LHP Gio Gonzalez had a nightmare Sunday in his first against the Oakland A’s since they traded him to Washington in December 2011. Gonzalez gave up seven runs on nine hits and lasted just 4 1/3 innings in a 9-1 loss to the A‘s. He gave up a pair of three-run homers in the first two innings to Oakland C Derek Norris, part of the package that Washington traded for Gonzalez. Both home runs came on 3-0 fastballs. “Just couldn’t find the strike zone,” Gonzalez said. “That was my mistake, just trying to figure it out. Mistake pitches, left them up in the zone and good hitters made contact.”

LHP Jerry Blevins allowed two runs on two hits Sunday in his first appearance against the A’s since they traded him to Washington on Dec. 11 for OF Billy Burns. Blevins gave up a double to A’s 1B Brandon Moss and a two-run double to 2B Nick Punto in the seventh inning of the A’s 9-1 win. He had allowed just five runs in his first 18 appearances over 15 1/3 innings before facing the A‘s.