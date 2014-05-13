Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) had the stitches removed from his thumb Monday, manager Matt Williams said, but has not been cleared to begin his rehab process. Harper, hitting .289 with one homer and nine RBIs in 22 games, is not expected to return until early July after undergoing surgery April 29.

3B Greg Dobbs signed a minor league contract with the Nationals on Monday and reported to their spring training facility in Gulf Coast, Fla. “He’s a professional hitter,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “He’s been a professional hitter for a long time. He’s down getting some work in in Florida. He hadn’t played much for the Marlins this year, strictly off the bench. Didn’t play a whole lot in the field, so he has to get his legs back. We’ll see how it all pans out.” Dobbs was 1-for-13 with Miami before being released May 6. The Nationals have 3B Ryan Zimmerman and 1B Adam LaRoche on the disabled list, and both are expected to miss several more weeks at least.

LHP Gio Gonzalez was seen shouting in the Nationals’ dugout during a 9-1 loss to Oakland on Sunday, when he gave up seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings as the A’s finished a three-game sweep. He vented his frustration after the second inning, when C Wilson Ramos and 3B Anthony Rendon let a routine infield popup fall. The ball rolled foul, prolonging an inning that led to three-run homer by Oakland C Derek Norris. “It’s all over yesterday,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “It’s frustration. It’s competition. It’s all of us. At the end of a long weekend when it is not going right for us, everybody wants to win, including Gio. It’s competition and wanting to win.”

3B Ryan Zimmerman (right thumb fracture) had another x-ray on Monday, Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “We don’t have the results yet,” Williams said. Zimmerman, who has been on the disabled list since April 13, needs a clear x-ray before beginning the rehab process. A Gold Glove and two-time Silver Slugger winner, Zimmerman was hitting .364 with two homers and six RBIs in his first 10 games before suffering the injury when he dove back into second base while being picked off against Atlanta on April 12.

INF/OF Kevin Frandsen’s second career pinch-hit homer won a 6-5 game Monday, and Frandsen has come to embrace that role. “Every time you go up for a pinch-hit, it is for the team, it is not for you,” Frandsen said. “You are trying to do it for the next guy. Last year I started doing that, putting everything in the moment. This is for each other, this is for my teammates. It makes it a less pressure-packed situation.” Frandsen has 20 hits in 74 at-bats as a pinch-hitter since returning to the major leagues in 2012.