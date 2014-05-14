Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Drew Storen has made five appearances in his last 14 games after throwing a scoreless eighth inning when the Nationals trailed, 3-1, on Tuesday, and manager Matt Williams said that is because the role he fills in the bullpen has not been much in need. “The issue is, we are in situations where we’ve had to go long from our bullpen,” Williams said. “I imagine there will be times in the season when the trend will be eight times in 13 games, a la (Tyler) Clippard. That’s the way we played early on. I think it’s the ebb and flow of the season. There is nothing wrong. It’s a function of how the games have gone.”

LF Nate McLouth (hand) did not start Tuesday after reopening the cut on his right hand that occurred when he ran into the wall making a catch on May 5, although he singled as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. “Nate during batting practice (Monday) ripped his wound open again, and it got worse during the game,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “His hand is really sore. It’s an open wound. During the game, he ripped all of the glue off of it. He’s sore today. When he hit that way at home, it just filleted him open. It’s like a huge, deep blister. He can pinch-hit, but the more he does irritates it more and more and opens that wound up again.”

3B Ryan Zimmerman (right thumb fracture) ”X-rays were good, but it is not fully healed yet,“ Washington manager Matt Williams said. ”The doctor is not comfortable with him starting any strengthening stuff yet. It’s only been four weeks. He is not quite there yet. The doctor doesn’t want to run the risk of him reinjuring it and having a setback. Once he is able to start his strengthening stuff, it is pain tolerance. He’s close to being able to start the process.

LHP Jerry Blevins is tied for seventh in the major leagues with 20 appearances, but he has only thrown 16 2/3 innings. Blevins retired the only batter he faced Monday, getting let-handed hitting Gerardo Parra to ground out to end the sixth inning before taking Tuesday off. “It’s a function where you are at and who you are facing, all those things,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He’s used to that. He’s a situational lefty.”