Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) will see a doctor again on Monday, according to manager Matt Williams. “Things are progressing,” Williams said. “It is still very early in the process.”

RHP Tanner Roark got the start on Friday against the Mets. He got the win when he allowed just two runs in five innings. “I felt like I wasn’t nibbling,” he said. “It is always good to get the first game of a homestand.”

OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Syracuse on Friday and put on the 60-day disabled list. Perez is hitting .228 in 24 games for Syracuse.

C Sandy Leon was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for 1B Greg Dobbs on the 25-man roster. Leon hit .182 with a homer and three RBIs in 13 games.

1B Greg Dobbs was placed on the Washington 25-man roster after he was picked up Monday after he began the year with the Marlins. He is a .262 lifetime hitter. C Sandy Leon was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Dobbs. In the seventh Dobbs pinch-hit and singled on the first pitch for his 97th career pinch-hit, moving into 11th on the all-time list.

RHP Tyler Clippard, after a rough start, has now tossed 8 2/3 scoreless innings in his last 10 outings. “I think it is more command of all of his pitches,” manager Matt Williams said of his strong stretch. Clippard pitched a scoreless eighth Friday and lowered his ERA to 1.96.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will make the start on Saturday in the second game of the series. He did not pitch well in his last start at Oakland on Sunday and television cameras caught him yelling at an unknown teammate following a Washington error early in the game.

3B Ryan Zimmerman (right thumb fracture) will get another X-ray next week, said manager Matt Williams. “He’s lifting (weights), he’s running, he’s taking grounders. He can’t throw yet,” Williams said. “He is doing a good job of staying in shape.”

RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right lumbar strain) stopped by Nationals Park on May 16 as he continues his minor league rehab assignment. He will continue to pitch every five days with the goal of being used as a starter, according to manager Matt Williams. In his last outing May 14 against Class A Advanced Frederick (Orioles) of the Carolina League, he gave up 11 hits and seven runs in 2 1/3 innings while pitching for the Potomac Nationals. “His velocity was good. His location wasn’t so good,” Williams said.

SS Ian Desmond, despite a rough start at the plate, had a key two-run double on Wednesday as the Nationals scored four runs in the ninth for a 5-1 win. “I think he’s on the verge” of breaking out, said manager Matt Williams. But Desmond was hitless in three at bats Friday as his average fell to .222, though he did make some good plays in the field.