Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

1B Tyler Moore is getting his first extended regular playing time in the majors with Adam LaRoche is on the disabled list. Moore started for the second game in a row, made his second error and was hitless in three at bats as his average fell to .220.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start the series finale on Sunday for the Nationals. He is 0-1 at home this season and the Nats have scored five runs when he is in the game in his five home starts.

LF Nate McLouth got a rare start in left field on Saturday. He was 1-for-3 with a double and is hitting .133. A hand injury and has limited his playing time and that is bad news for the Nationals, who could use his bat with the absence of injured OF Bryce Harper.

LHP Gio Gonzalez made the start on Saturday in the second game of the series. He did not pitch well in his last start at Oakland on Sunday and television cameras caught him yelling at an unknown teammate following a Washington error early in the game. On Saturday, he gave up seven hits and five earned runs in three innings, after going only 4 1/3 innings at Oakland.

SS Ian Desmond, who has had a rough start at the plate, hit a two-run home run on Saturday against the Mets and is batting .228 after going 2-for-4. “It’s still a work in progress,” he said of his offense.