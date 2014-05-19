Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Monday against the Reds in the start of a home series. He will face RHP Mike Leake (Arizona State), who was also drafted in the first round in 2009 out of college.

2B Danny Espinosa was not in the starting lineup Sunday, as Kevin Frandsen got the start. “Danny is a little fatigued,” said manager Matt Williams. Espinosa began the day hitting .221 in 131 at bats. Espinosa has been the everyday second baseman as Anthony Rendon has started at third in place of the injured Ryan Zimmerman.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann got his first win at Nationals Park this season as he gave up three runs in six innings on Sunday. He finally got some run sport at home, as the Nats scored five runs when he was in the game in his previous five home starts. “I think I had more in the tank,” said Zimmermann, who wanted to pitch the seventh but was rebuffed by manager Matt Williams.

LF Nate McLouth got a rare start in left field on Saturday. He had another rough day at the plate, as he fanned two of his first three at bats. He was hitless in four at bats and is now hitting .116.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list before Sunday’s game after he pitched three innings Saturday. He had an MRI done Sunday and manager Matt Williams said after the game “there is no structural damage.” Williams said Gonzalez won’t throw for four or five days before starting his throwing program. Possible candidates to replace Gonzalez in the rotation include Triple-A pitchers RHP Taylor Jordan and RHP Blake Treinen, both of whom have pitched for the Nationals this season. Jordan has an 0.82 ERA and last pitched Thursday while Treinen has an ERA of 1.96 in six starts for Syracuse and he last pitched Friday. The spot for Gonzalez in the rotation comes up Thursday at Pittsburgh. RHP Taylor Hill is 5-1, 1.99 in eight starts for Syracuse and last pitched Wednesday.

INF/OF Kevin Frandsen got a rare start at second base Sunday as Danny Espinosa got the day off. “We want to keep him fresh,” manager Matt Williams said of Frandsen, who began the day hitting .266 in 64 at bats. Frandesen was 0-for-4 and is now hitting .250.

RHP Ryan Mattheus was called up from Triple-A Syracuse. He hasn’t given up a run in three innings over two games in the majors this season.