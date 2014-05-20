Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, who started Monday against the Reds, has not been using his slider as much in recent starts, but manager Matt Williams was not concerned. “It is a pitch he can go to (if needed),” Williams said. Strasburg went seven innings and gave up six hits and two runs with one walk and four strikeouts Monday. He also threw a wild pitch and hit two batters. “I felt pretty good. The fastball was up a little bit tonight,” Strasburg said.

RHP Doug Fister will make his first home start as a National on Tuesday against the Reds. He came off the disabled list and made his season debut May 9 at Oakland, then made his second start Wednesday at Arizona. He is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA through the two road outings.

2B Danny Espinosa was back in the starting lineup Monday after Kevin Frandsen started at second Sunday. Espinosa made a stellar play in the seventh to rob Reds 3B Todd Frazier of a hit and end the inning. He finished 2-for-6 at the plate.

1B Greg Dobbs made his first start for the Nationals after he was added to the roster Friday, and he went 2-for-7 with an RBI single. Dobbs, who began the year with the Marlins, made his Washington debut Friday with a pinch-hit single to center, giving him 97 pinch hits in his career. “I want to get him in there,” manager Matt Williams said before the game. “I want to get him some at bats.”

1B Adam LaRoche fielded grounders Monday, a step forward in his recovery from a strained right quadriceps. It is possible he will be able to return from the disabled list the first day he is eligible, Sunday.

3B Ryan Zimmerman, on the disabled list since April 13 with a right thumb fracture, took fly balls in left field during batting practice during the weekend, leading to speculation he could be used there when activated. “I want to keep him off the infield as much as possible,” said manager Matt Williams, who did not rule out using Zimmerman in the outfield. “He’s a pretty good athlete.”

LHP Ross Detwiler fell to 0-2 after he gave up a two-run homer to Reds 3B Todd Frazier in the 15th inning of a 4-3 loss Monday. “He gave up a homer,” manager Matt Williams said tersely. “He threw a pitch in there and the guy hit a homer. It happens during the game sometimes. It was a changeup that just stayed up. He just gave up a homer.”

INF/OF Zach Walters led the Triple-A level in homers last season with 29 for Syracuse, but he is seeing limited time with the Nationals despite having three homers in 27 at-bats over 24 games. “There’s a concern from a development standpoint,” manager Matt Williams said. However, the rookie skipper added Walters is needed at the major league level due to injuries to regulars. Walters, 24, began this year with 1,694 minor league at-bats and eight in the majors. He is 2-for-16 as a pinch hitter after he was retired on a flyball to left in the seventh inning Monday.