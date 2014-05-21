Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister made his first home start for the Nationals after starting at Oakland and Arizona on a recent road trip. Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers before the season, the tall righty relies on a sinker that induces groundballs. He gave up just two runs in seven innings before giving way to reliever Ross Detwiler, who gave up the game-winning homer on Monday to Todd Frazier. “It feels like home,” Fister said of his first home start. “It is my first one here but I feel like I have pitched here before. It’s a comfortable feeling. I felt good. I try to keep the ball down. That is something I always try to work on.” Fister improved to 1-1 with the win.

RHP Tanner Roark is slated to start on Wednesday in the series finale against the Reds. He is averaging over six innings in his eight starts and has one complete game.

1B Greg Dobbs began the game on the bench after he played all 15 innings Monday. “We couldn’t get him out of there,” said manager Matt Williams. Dobbs had not played the field since last year with the Marlins. “He is probably sore,” Williams said.

CF Denard Span had singles in his first three at-bats Tuesday against Reds’ starter Johnny Cueto. He then hit a two-run double in the sixth against reliever Sean Marshall as the Nats scored seven runs to break open a pitcher’s duel. He added another double to give him a 5-for-5 night. “It’s a special night for him. Those don’t happen often. Good for him,” manager Matt Williams said of Span’s five hit game. “He is waiting for the ball. That is a telltale sign for him, when he goes the other way.”

OF Nate McLouth “opened up his hand” in the game Monday, according to manager Matt Williams. He originally hurt his hand making a sliding catch in foul territory earlier this month. He was not in the starting lineup Tuesday but came in on defense late in the game for LF Kevin Frandsen.

LF Kevin Frandsen made the start Tuesday after Nate McLouth “opened up” his hand while batting against the Reds on Monday. Frandsen was 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch and scored a run.