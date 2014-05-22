Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

3B Anthony Rendon received a day off Wednesday, and manager Matt Williams said he planned to do the same for more of Washington’s regulars, including SS Ian Desmond and OF Jayson Werth.

INF Tyler Moore has primarily been known for his bat during his young career, but he has surprised many with this versatility in the field, playing solid defense in the absence of Gold Glover Adam LaRoche at first base since coming up from Triple-A Syracuse. “He’s got the ability to play over there,” manager Matt Williams said. “He’s done really well. He works really hard.”

RHP Blake Treinen will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to make the spot start Thursday in place of injured starter LHP Gio Gonzalez. Treinen started for the Nationals on May 6 and performed well before three unearned runs sent him to defeat. This appears to be another up-and-down situation for the hard-throwing righty, as Gonzalez is expected to come off the 15-day disabled list soon.

OF Denard Span extended his hot hitting by leading off the game Wednesday with a home run, his first of the season and the seventh leadoff homer of his career. Counting his 5-for-5 effort Tuesday, it was his sixth straight at-bat with a hit. “It’s a good feeling when you look up at the scoreboard and you don’t have that goose egg anymore,” Span said.