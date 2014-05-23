Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Blake Treinen was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start Thursday night’s game at Pittsburgh and took the loss as the Nationals fell to the Pirates 3-1. He gave up two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking five and striking out four. It was the second major-league start for Treinen, who is in his third stint with the Nationals this season while taking the rotation spot of LHP Gio Gonzalez, who is on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. The Nationals optioned RHP Ryan Mattheus to Syracuse to clear a roster spot for Treinen.

1B Adam LaRoche, who is on the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps, is expected to play three minor league rehab games before being activated Sunday for the finale of a four-game series at Pittsburgh. LaRoche began a two-game stint with high Class A Potomac on Thursday and went 0-for-2 against Lynchburg in a Carolina League game. He will play for Potomac again Friday then move to Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday. He is hitting .319 with five home runs in 32 games.

CF Denard Span went 0-for-3 but still reached base twice Thursday night as he continues to provide a spark from the leadoff spot. Span is 10-for-23 (.435) with three doubles, one home run and four RBIs in his last five games.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (3-1, 3.70) will start Friday night at Pittsburgh against RHP Charlie Morton (0-6, 3.45). Zimmerman will be pitching on his 28th birthday and making his debut at PNC Park. He lost his lone career start against the Pirates, allowing four runs in six innings May 17, 2012.

