Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (3-3, 3.38 ERA) will start Saturday night against Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (4-3, 3.84 ERA) in the third game of a four-game series at Pittsburgh. Strasburg was selected first overall in the 2009 amateur draft and Cole was the top choice in 2011. It will mark the first time two first overall selections have faced each other since May 16, 2005, when the Mets’ Kris Benson and Cincinnati’s Paul Wilson squared off at New York.

1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quadriceps) played in his second rehab game Friday night, this time for Double-A Harrisburg and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout against Bowie in an Eastern League game. He played for Class A Potomac on Thursday night. LaRoche is scheduled to play again Saturday for Harrisburg but manager Matt Williams said there is a chance he will be activated from the disabled list and play for the Nationals at Pittsburgh.

RF Jayson Werth went 1-for-3 with two walks in Friday night’s 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh. That was a good sign considering Werth had gone 1-for-12 in his last three games and 2-for-19 in his last five.

LHP Gio Gonzalez felt stiffness in his left shoulder Friday when he threw for the first time since being placed on the disabled list Sunday with shoulder inflammation. An MRI performed last weekend showed no structural damage in the shoulder. Gonzalez will try to play catch again before Saturday night’s game at Pittsburgh.