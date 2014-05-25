FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
May 25, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Doug Fister (1-1, 3.93) starts Sunday against Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano (0-4, 4.86) in the finale of a four-game series at Pittsburgh. Fister is 0-1 with a 1.38 ERA in two career starts against the Pirates.

1B Adam LaRoche will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday and be in the lineup in Pittsburgh. LaRoche, who has been out since May 10 with a strained right quadriceps, joined the Nationals on Saturday and took part in pre-game batting practice. He played in two minor-league rehab games, one each with Class A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg, and went a combined 1-for-5.

LHP Gio Gonzalez reported no problems Saturday after playing catch for the first time since being placed on the disabled list Sunday with left shoulder inflammation. Gonzalez was originally supposed to throw Friday, but that was postponed when he felt stiffness in the shoulder.

INF Zach Walters was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Saturday night’s 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh. The Nationals needed to clear a roster spot for 1B Adam LaRoche, who is coming off the disabled list Sunday. Walters, 24, hit .182 with three home runs and four RBIs in 27 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
