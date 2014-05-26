FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
May 26, 2014

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tanner Roark (3-2, 3.42) will start Monday against the visiting Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series, facing RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.41). Roark has made two starts and two relief appearances against the Marlins in his career, going 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA.

2B Danny Espinosa was not in the lineup Sunday. He has struck out in seven of his last 11 at-bats. In his last 10 games, Espinosa is 4-for-36 (.111) with 16 strikeouts.

1B Adam LaRoche was activated from the disabled list prior to Sunday’s game and batted cleanup in the 5-2 victory at Pittsburgh. He was 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

LF Nate McLouth did not start Sunday as the Nationals faced Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano. Just 12 of McLouth’s 82 at-bats have come against left-handers, though he is hitting .167 against them, compared to .143 against right-handers.

C Wilson Ramos was rested in a day game after a night game Sunday. C Jose Lobaton started in his place.

INF Zach Walters was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse when the club activated 1B Adam LaRoche from the disabled list. He was hitting .182 with three home runs and four RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
