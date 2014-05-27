Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark made the start for the Nationals on Monday. In his previous start, on Wednesday against the Reds, he was saddled with his first home loss at Nationals Park. He entered Memorial Day with a mark of 5-1 with an ERA of 0.78 at Nationals Park. But he allowed three runs in seven innings and was tagged with the loss against the Marlins as he gave up a homer to Giancarlo Stanton. “I will keep plugging away,” he said. Said manager Matt Williams of Roark: “Early it was a little bit hit and miss with his command. The first inning, Stanton had a double. Jayson (Werth, the right fielder) almost caught that ball, but he ended up getting a double. And then the single to drive in the first one. And then the hanging breaking ball to Stanton again. So, that’s the difference in the game.”

2B Danny Espinosa was back in the starting lineup on Monday. Kevin Frandsen made the start on Sunday at second in Pittsburgh. But in a telling move by manager Matt Williams, Frandsen pinch-hit for Espinosa with two outs in the ninth even though Espinosa is a switch-hitter and Frandsen batted from the right side against side-arming right-hander Steve Cishek of the Marlins. Frandsen grounded out to the end the game in a 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

RHP Blake Treinen will start for the Nationals on Tuesday against the Marlins. It will be the third start of the season for Treinen, who has also pitched for Triple-A Syracuse this year.

1B Adam LaRoche was in the starting lineup for the second day in a row after coming off the DL Sunday after dealing with a quad injury. “That’s a good feeling. That sets our lineup,” manager Matt Williams said of LaRoche, who batted fourth Monday. LaRoche hit a two-run homer Monday but those were the only runs that Washington scored in a 3-2 loss.