FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 29, 2014 / 3:22 AM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Aaron Barrett has been very impressive as a rookie out of the bullpen. He allowed just one run in his first 19 innings.

1B Adam LaRoche hit a homer in his first home game after coming off the disabled list on Sunday. He is one of the few Nationals hitting better than .300 with runners in scoring position, at .313.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will make the start in the series finale Wednesday. The Nationals won seven games in a row against the Marlins when Zimmermann gets the starting nod.

3B Ryan Zimmerman, who is on the disabled list with a right thumb fracture, hit soft toss on Tuesday and will take early batting practice on the field Wednesday, according to manager Matt Williams. “Today was a big step,” Williams said. “All signs are good.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.