Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Aaron Barrett has been very impressive as a rookie out of the bullpen. He allowed just one run in his first 19 innings.

1B Adam LaRoche hit a homer in his first home game after coming off the disabled list on Sunday. He is one of the few Nationals hitting better than .300 with runners in scoring position, at .313.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will make the start in the series finale Wednesday. The Nationals won seven games in a row against the Marlins when Zimmermann gets the starting nod.

3B Ryan Zimmerman, who is on the disabled list with a right thumb fracture, hit soft toss on Tuesday and will take early batting practice on the field Wednesday, according to manager Matt Williams. “Today was a big step,” Williams said. “All signs are good.”