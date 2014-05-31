FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
May 31, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Doug Fister is 4-4 in 10 career starts against the Rangers, including the postseason. All his victories have come as the home pitcher, with three wins as a member of the Tigers and another with the Mariners. Fister has won back-to-back starts for the Nationals.

INF Anthony Rendon has the unique distinction of being the only player in MLB who has started a game and hit in eight different batting positions this season. The only place where Rendon hasn’t hit is in the ninth spot. He’s started 33 games in the No. 2 hole, seven as the leadoff hitter, four in the fifth spot, two at No. 3 and one game in the other positions.

RHP Blake Treinen, whose start was skipped in Tuesday’s rainout, will have to take a wait-and-see approach to his next action, according to Matt Williams. “It depends on the next three games,” Washington’s manager said. Treinen pitched the final two innings of Friday’s victory.

OF Denard Span is one of the few Nationals who has avoided the offensive slump that has plagued the team over the past few weeks. Span was 3-for-5 Friday and is now 18-for-50 (.360) with four RBIs and seven runs scored in 10 games since May 19.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
