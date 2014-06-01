Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister got the start on Saturday against the Rangers and retired the first 10 batters before he gave up a double in the fourth. He gave up two runs in six innings and won his third start in a row. Fister got plenty of run support as the Nationals won, 10-2. “It doesn’t change my approach,” he said.

RHP Tanner Roark, drafted by the Rangers in 2008 out of the University of Illinois, will face Texas for the first time when he starts the series finale Sunday. A 25th round pick, Roark was traded to the Nationals by Texas in 2010 and made his big league debut with Washington last year when he was 7-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 14 games, including five starts.

3B Anthony Rendon had a rough May but he ended it fine fashion Saturday, when he hit a home run to left in the first inning off Texas RHP Nick Tepesch. Rendon added an infield single in the second as the Nationals scored four runs. Rendon had singles in his third and fourth at-bats and raised his average to .268 with the four-hit day.

CF Denard Span had 18 hits in his last 50 at bats before Saturday. He was 1-for-4 against the Rangers and made a nice catch against the fence in center field in the fifth on a ball hit by C Robinson Chirinos. Span has not made an error in two seasons with the Nationals.

LF Nate McLouth had four hits in his previous six at bats before Saturday and his average had climbed to .196. He was hitless in four at bats against the Rangers and his average fell to .188.