Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Wednesday against the Phillies at home. He was effective at home last season against the Phillies with a record of 2-0 and an ERA of 0.53.

2B Danny Espinosa had two hits in his first two at-bats then fanned in his last two at-bats Tuesday. He is hitting .210 and has fanned 61 times in 167 at-bats.

OF/INF Tyler Moore was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for LF-3B Ryan Zimmerman on the roster. Moore is hitting .214 in 70 at-bats for the Nationals this season.

RHP Blake Treinen threw about 45 pitches in a simulated game prior to Tuesday’s game. He is now pitching out of the bullpen after making two starts before Doug Fisher came off the disabled list. He could make a start in the coming days, according to manager Matt Williams

RHP Jordan Zimmermann struggled in May and made his first start in June on Tuesday against the Phillies. “May was a rough month,” he said. He had allowed 16 runs (15 earned) in his previous four starts. But he pitched eight scoreless innings and got the win Tuesday in a 7-0 decision over the Phillies as he allowed just five hits, four of which were singles. “I wanted to go nine (innings). Eight was good enough,” Zimmermann said. “Overall it was a good night. When I wanted to throw a ball, I was throwing a ball. It was one of those nights it was fun to be out there and have everything working. Today (my slider) had a little bit more depth on it. I think the humidity might help. It was going where I wanted it to.” Said Phillies’ manager Ryne Sandberg: “He had good stuff. He was mixing his pitches. He pitched a good game. We weren’t able to get anything going offensively. We were shut down by a good pitcher. He kind of set the tone for the game.”

OF Nate McLouth, who has played a lot of left field with Bryce Harper on the disabled list, was the odd man out as Ryan Zimmerman played left field in the majors for the first time Tuesday. McLouth did enter the game in left in the eighth inning with the Nationals leading 7-0.

OF/INF Ryan Zimmerman made his first major league start in left field on Tuesday as he came off the disabled list. He got a nice round of applause from the fans as his name was announced and he took his place in left before the top of the first. Zimmerman had two doubles in four at-bats with an RBI and is now hitting .378. “I felt good,” said Zimmerman, who had to make just two putouts. “It means our pitchers are doing a good job (since he had little action in left).”