Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg got the start Wednesday against the Phillies, a team that he beat twice last year at home with an ERA of 0.53. He gave up four runs in seven innings and picked up the win in a game that was delayed by rain to start the last of the seventh. “I just try to go out there and do my job. That is the bottom line,” he said. He also had an RBI single as the Nats had 11 hits.

RHP Doug Fister will take the mound in the series finale Thursday. Fister has pitched well in his last four starts after a rough outing in his first start for the Nationals in early May in Oakland.

OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) has been fielding grounders and making a few throws this week. He has been on the DL since April 27, retroactive to April 26. “I’d like to see him back by the first of July 1,” said manager Matt Williams.

2B Danny Espinosa was hitting .210 and has fanned 61 times in 167 at bats going into the Wednesday game. He was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and is now hitting .216. He almost hit a grand slam in the fourth.

OF/INF Ryan Zimmerman made his second major league start in left field on Wednesday. He had a single in four at-bats.