Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister got the start on Thursday against the Phillies. He allowed just two runs in seven innings and won his fourth start in a row. “We are playing together and playing well,” said Fister.

RHP Tanner Roark will start on Friday at San Diego. Roark tossed a complete-game shutout against the Padres on April 26 in Washington.

2B Danny Espinosa got the start at short as Ian Desmond got the day off. Espinosa continues to be solid on defense in the middle of the infield for the Nationals. He was 1-for-3 with a walk.

3B Anthony Rendon got a start at second on Thursday as Kevin Frandsen made the start at third. Rendon had a single and scored in the first and reached on a hit by pitch. Rendon was the regular third baseman when Ryan Zimmerman was on the disabled list.

OF Jeff Kobernus began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Thursday, going 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Kobernus fractured his left hand while playing for Triple-A Syracuse in the first week of the season, and the Nationals recalled him and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12.

RHP Erick Fedde of UNLV was taken as the Nationals’ first pick, at No. 18 overall, on Thursday in the draft. He had Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. “We have scouted (Fedde) intensely over the last three years,” Mike Rizzo, the Washington general manager, said Thursday night. “He has two-plus pitches. He is a big, physical guy. We had him at the top of our draft board. The risk of him rehabbing was worth the draft pick.” Kris Kline, assistant general managing/vice president, scouting operations, said late Thursday night at Nationals Park that he saw the first start Fedde made this season for UNLV. “I left there thinking we have no shot at getting this guy” at No. 18, Kline recalled. But due to Tommy John surgery, his position fell on the draft board. “Earlier in the year, we had him as a top 10 guy,” Rizzo said. He was 8-2, 1.76 in 11 starts this season at UNLV, the alma mater of Washington manager Matt Williams. Fedde was high school teammates with Washington outfielder Bryce Harper.

RF Jayson Werth may get a day off during the weekend series in San Diego, according to manager Matt Williams. Werth had an RBI single in the fifth to give Washington a 2-1 lead.

OF/INF Ryan Zimmerman made his third major league start in left on Thursday. “He is swinging the bat so well it is hard to take him out of the lineup,” said manager Matt Williams, who said Zimmerman could see action at third when OF Bryce Harper returns from the disabled list, perhaps in early July. Zimmerman had an RBI in the first to tie the game at 1-1.

INF/OF Kevin Frandsen got a rare start at third on Thursday. He had one hits in four at-bats.

SS Ian Desmond, who had started every game, got the day off Thursday as Danny Espinosa started at short. “He has played every game,” said manager Matt Williams. “Today is a day to give him a rest. Last night, he was a little tired.”

C Jose Lobaton got the start at catcher for a day game as regular catcher Wilson Ramos got the day off. Lobaton has caught Doug Fister for most of his starts this year, as Fister has pitched several day games. “They have been on the same page,” manager Matt Williams said. At the plate, he was 1-for-3.