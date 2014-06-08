FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 8, 2014 / 11:12 PM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Blake Treinen completed six innings for the first time Saturday night in his third major league start. He would have picked up his first major league win had not Padres 1B Yonder Alonso tied the score with a ninth-inning solo homer against RHP Rafael Soriano. Treinen allowed two runs, five hits and no walks in six innings. His ERA is 1.78.

RHP Tyler Clippard extended his scoreless innings streak to 17 2/3 by working out of an eighth-inning jam Saturday night against the Padres. He hasn’t been scored on in 18 appearances dating to April 24.

LF Ryan Zimmerman is 5-for-20 (.250) with three doubles and three RBIs in five games since returning from the disabled list on June 3. He has hit safely in four of five games since returning.

SS Ian Desmond’s 432-foot homer Saturday night against the Padres was the second-longest of the season at Petco Park. His 12 homers rank second in the major leagues. Desmond is hitting .333 (12-for-36) in his last 10 road games with a double, a triple and four home runs for 11 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.