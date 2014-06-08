Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Blake Treinen completed six innings for the first time Saturday night in his third major league start. He would have picked up his first major league win had not Padres 1B Yonder Alonso tied the score with a ninth-inning solo homer against RHP Rafael Soriano. Treinen allowed two runs, five hits and no walks in six innings. His ERA is 1.78.

RHP Tyler Clippard extended his scoreless innings streak to 17 2/3 by working out of an eighth-inning jam Saturday night against the Padres. He hasn’t been scored on in 18 appearances dating to April 24.

LF Ryan Zimmerman is 5-for-20 (.250) with three doubles and three RBIs in five games since returning from the disabled list on June 3. He has hit safely in four of five games since returning.

SS Ian Desmond’s 432-foot homer Saturday night against the Padres was the second-longest of the season at Petco Park. His 12 homers rank second in the major leagues. Desmond is hitting .333 (12-for-36) in his last 10 road games with a double, a triple and four home runs for 11 RBIs.