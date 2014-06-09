Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

2B Danny Espinosa was 3-for-4 Sunday with a two-run single. It was his 11th multi-hit game of the season. Espinosa is hitting .455 (10-for-22) with a double, a triple and five RBIs during his current six-game hitting streak.

3B Anthony Rendon, who missed the past two games with a bruised right hand, hit in the batting cage Sunday in San Diego and is expected to be ready to play Monday in San Francisco. Rendon was injured Friday night when he took a smash from Padres LF Carlos Quentin off his throwing hand. He had homered earlier in the game, which also happened to be his 24th birthday.

RF Jayson Werth, who got his first full day off of the season Friday night, also had three hits Sunday and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 11-for-38 (.289). Sunday was Werth’s 14th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann retired the first 16 Padres he faced Sunday en route to a two-hit shutout. Zimmermann was working on a perfect game with one out in the sixth when Padres 2B Alexi Amarista pulled a soft line drive over the head of 1B Adam LaRoche for the Padres’ first hit.

SS Ian Desmond hit two-run homers both Saturday and Sunday, giving him homers in consecutive games for the second time this season. He was 4-for-12 with four RBIs in the series, which is the same number the Padres scored in the four games.